POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka 75th Anniversary
07:05
World
Sri Lanka 75th Anniversary
Sri Lanka recognized its 75th Independence on Saturday, but the mood was anything but celebratory. People there have been facing acute food and petrol shortages for months. Many have called for a boycott of celebrations, because of the ongoing economic uncertainty. Rahjiva Wijesinha, former Minister of Higher Education, and member of the Sri Lankan parliament is talking about how Sri Lanka marks its independence anniversary amid economic woes.
February 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?