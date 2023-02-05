World Share

Sri Lanka 75th Anniversary

Sri Lanka recognized its 75th Independence on Saturday, but the mood was anything but celebratory. People there have been facing acute food and petrol shortages for months. Many have called for a boycott of celebrations, because of the ongoing economic uncertainty. Rahjiva Wijesinha, former Minister of Higher Education, and member of the Sri Lankan parliament is talking about how Sri Lanka marks its independence anniversary amid economic woes.