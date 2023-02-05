POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia's inflation rate reaches the highest levels in three decades
02:49
World
Tunisia's inflation rate reaches the highest levels in three decades
Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution of 2011 was fuelled largely by economic discontent, with high inflation and unemployment driving anger at corruption and poor living standards. None of the administrations that have followed have been able to properly address those problems. Inflation is now at its highest in three decades and residents are becoming more vulnerable. Nizar Sadawi reports.
February 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?