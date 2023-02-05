World Share

US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

The US has shot down a massive Chinese balloon that the Pentagon says has been spying on key military sites across north America. The Pentagon is now sifting through the debris, looking for clues about its true purpose. China issued a statement saying, the shooting down of the balloon is a 'serious violation of international practice'. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more.