February 4, 2023
02:03
02:03
Israelis protesting against Netanyahu's legal reform
A legislative bill by Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government in Israel is designed to change the judiciary and the country's legal code, but it's been met with fierce opposition. For the past month, thousands of people have taken part in protests against the government and the bill. As Netanyahu and his allies say the measures are necessary, Shoaib Hasan looks at the proposed changes and the reaction.
