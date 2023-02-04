Kosovo’s PM Has Tough Words for Serbia During an Exclusive Interview

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:16
World
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti sits down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with #AcrossTheBalkans. Kurti gave harsh warnings over tensions with Serbia as he doubles down on his position that Belgrade must recognize his nation's sovereignty before he considers any proposal offering autonomy to local Serbs. He says Belgrade does not want to face its past as it works to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors like Kosovo and Montenegro. This interview comes amid heightened tensions between Belgrade and Pristina in recent months. The West is pushing both nations to sign a so called Franco-German proposal on the normalisation of relations but Kurti warns he won’t be blackmailed into signing any agreement. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 4, 2023
