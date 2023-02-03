POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What impact will ChatGPT have?
25:40
World
What impact will ChatGPT have?
OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot is taking the world by storm. The new artificial intelligence language model has the potential to revolutionise communication and information access, but what are the consequences? Guests: Mark Bryan Senior Foresight Manager at the Future Today Institute Alexandra Seymour Associate Fellow at CNAS Eerke Boiten Cyber Security Professor at De Montfort University Leicester Tobias Zwingmann Managing Partner of Rapyd.ai
February 3, 2023
