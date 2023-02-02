POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine says Russia is planning offensive as soon as February 24
Ukraine says Russia is planning offensive as soon as February 24
The US has pledged a 2.2 Billion package American's are worried both about the money reaching the right people for the right cause and ultimately worried about their own domestic issues. The US has ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine. Colonel Rich Outzen is a geopolitical consultant and a retired US diplomat who has served as an advisor to several secretaries of state. He is also a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Türkiye. He is talking about how this situation created a situation in US domestic politics. #America #Ukraine #RichOutzen
February 2, 2023
