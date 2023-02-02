POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Wetlands Day 2022: Raising Awareness for a Vital Ecosystem
03:55
World
Since the International Ramsar Convention was observed in 1997 for the conservation and wise use of wetlands, World Wetlands Day has been celebrated around the world to raise global awareness .For the first time ever in 2022, the day was observed as a UN international day, reflecting a growing awareness of the crucial role wetlands play for people, climate and biodiversity. Let's unpack this with Jane Madgwick who is the Chief Executive Officer at Wetlands International. She joins us from Wageningen, in The Netherlands.
February 2, 2023
