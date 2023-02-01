POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar's Coup: A Look Back Two Years Later
February the 1st marks two years since Myanmar's coup, when the military toppled the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Hundreds are marking the day with protests outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok. Inside the country, the junta has been accused of crushing dissent with a brutal crackdown on protests and rallies. A US-based monitoring group says at least 19-thousand people died during demonstrations last year. Some analysis on this now with Htwe Htwe Thein. She's an at Associate Professor at Curtin University in Perth Australia.
