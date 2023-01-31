POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye can not ratify Sweden's NATO bid under current circumstances
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Türkiye can not ratify Sweden's NATO bid under current circumstances. It follows Sweden's lack of action over Türkiye's demands to extradite terror suspects and last week's burning of the Quran at a rally in Stockholm. But, speaking at a joint press conference in Budapest with his Hungarian counterpart, Cavusoglu said Ankara is always ready to talk with Swedish authorities on the issue.
January 31, 2023
