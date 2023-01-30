World Share

US Secretary of State Blinken begins three-day Middle East Visit

Hours before Antony Blinken's arrival in Tel Aviv, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man. According to Palestinian health officials, the 26-year old man was shot in the head in the occupied West Bank. The attack follows a deadly Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp a week ago. Meanwhile, the Israeli government has announced new measures it says are aimed at fighting terrorism, and punishing those who support it. For more, Nour Odeh is with us.