World Share

Russia launches massive spring offensive as Ukraine pleads for F-16 fighter jets

As fear grows, Russia is preparing to launch a massive spring offensive. Ukraine President Zelenskyy continues his cause for more arms, including fighter jets. David Des Roches, who is an associate professor at the Near East South Asia Center for Security Studies at National Defense University, said if Ukraine is going to be a sovereign state at the end of this war, Washington will have to send F-16s.