POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump to push for legislation that only recognises two genders if elected
01:54
World
Trump to push for legislation that only recognises two genders if elected
“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender” Donald Trump has vowed to combat ‘Left-wing gender insanity’ and push for legislation that only recognises two genders if he wins the 2024 elections in a video he posted on social media. #genderaffirmingcare #trump Read for more: https://www.trtworld.com/americas/trump-wants-law-to-stop-gender-affirming-care-for-minors-if-re-elected-65178
February 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?