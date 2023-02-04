POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Fighting Terrorism
At a meeting in Mogadishu, the presidents of Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti have agreed to 'search and destroy' Al Shabab. Chairman of the Institute for Horn of Africa Strategic Studies, Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad tells us that despite recent gains, it will be difficult to root out the terror group. About a third of West Africa's population lives near the coast, but some Ghanaians are losing their homes and livelihoods to erosion. And we'll tell you how The Gambia is paving the way for the country's e-commerce and logistics sectors to flourish by putting homes and streets on the map. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #africamatters
February 4, 2023
