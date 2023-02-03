POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protests against new bill proposed by Israeli government
05:17
World
Protests against new bill proposed by Israeli government
A bill to change the judiciary and the country's legal code by Israel's new far-right government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being met with strong opposition and criticism. For the past month, thousands of Israelis have taken part in anti-government protests across the country. Netanyahu and his allies in parliament say the measures are necessary. So why have they aroused such strong sentiments? To unpack this story further, we have Israel affairs analyst, Amichai Stien, joined us from West Jerusalem. #Israel #bill-changes #anti-government protests
February 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?