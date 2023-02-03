POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU expected to announce more sanctions on Russia during summit
03:42
World
EU expected to announce more sanctions on Russia during summit
EU leaders are expected to announce a TENTH sanctions package against Russia. Moscow launched a fresh barrage of missiles on Kramatorsk, after Wednesday's strikes that left three people dead. Kiev is warning Russia's preparing a renewed offensive to mark the one-year anniversary of the conflict. Ulrich Brueckner is a Political analyst and joined to TRT World live from Berlin. #Ukraine #Russia #EUsummit
February 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?