POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Sunak Fired Zahawi?
25:29
World
Why Sunak Fired Zahawi?
Another day, another scandal in British politics... We explain why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had to fire Nadhim Zahawi, one of his most high profile ministers. Zahawi's been forced to pay a massive tax settlement, a scandal in itself. But what settled his fate was the threats of legal action he made to journalists trying to investigate the story. On our panel this week are former tax inspector Ray McCann, plus political commentators Andre Walker and Ella Whelan.
February 2, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?