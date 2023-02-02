World Share

Why Sunak Fired Zahawi?

Another day, another scandal in British politics... We explain why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had to fire Nadhim Zahawi, one of his most high profile ministers. Zahawi's been forced to pay a massive tax settlement, a scandal in itself. But what settled his fate was the threats of legal action he made to journalists trying to investigate the story. On our panel this week are former tax inspector Ray McCann, plus political commentators Andre Walker and Ella Whelan.