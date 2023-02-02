World Share

Why does Germany need new coal mines?

The demolition of a village in Germany to allow the expansion of a coal mine has, unsurprisingly, turned out to be hugely controversial. Police clashed with climate change activists trying to stop the bulldozing of Lützerath. Government ministers argue that with gas supplies from Russia now cut off because of the conflict in Ukraine, coal power is needed to ensure the lights stay on. But are there no other alternatives? Guests: Andris Piebalgs Former European Commissioner for Energy Sulti Mandel LützerathLebt Spokesperson Thomas O'Donnell Global Fellow of the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center and energy and political analyst based in Berlin