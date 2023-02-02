POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tanks for Ukraine | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:05
World
As Ukraine pleads for more heavy weapons, the US considers the scope of its military assistance following President Biden’s decision last week to supply Kiev with 31 Abrams tanks. This move by the White House marks a reversal in the US’ earlier decision not to send one of its most advanced offensive weapons used in ground combat to the Ukrainian government and could lead to a new escalation in the conflict.
February 2, 2023
