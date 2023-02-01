POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How are the world's biggest fashion brands exploiting millions in Bangladesh?
A recent report alleges that some of the world's best-loved fashion brands are engaging in "unfair practices". Cheap fashion relies on cheap labour, which in turn, is affecting up to 12 million people in Bangladesh. Is there enough awareness among consumers about the exploitation of workers? Guests: Fiona Gooch Senior Policy Adviser at Transform Trade Amirul Amin President of National Garment Workers Federation Tamara Cincik CEO and Founder of Fashion Roundtable
February 1, 2023
