Davos: The decline of globalisation?
At the Davos meeting of the World Economic Forum this year, the heads of global politics and finance wrestled with the question of whether the era of globalisation is coming to an end. The conclusion? It depends on who you ask. Guests: Inderjeet Parmar Professor of International Politics Stella Ladi Queen Mary University of London James Mittelman Professor Emeritus, American University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
February 1, 2023
