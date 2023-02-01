World Share

Brazil’s Return to CELAC

As leaders from Latin American and Caribbean countries met for a summit in Buenos Aires, Brazil and Argentina announced plans for a new common currency that would promote regional cooperation. With left-leaning governments coming to power in Brazil and across the region, could this be a new era for Latin America? We speak with the Coordinator of the regional summit that brought together leaders from the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States —CELAC —and that saw the return of Brazil to the regional bloc.