World Share

Myanmar marks two years since coup amid human rights violations

February 1st marks the two-year anniversary of the coup in Myanmar, when the country's military toppled the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Hundreds are marking the day with protests outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok. Inside the country, the Junta has been accused of crushing dissent by launching a brutal crackdown on protests and rallies. A US-based monitoring group says at least 19,000 people died during demonstrations last year. Rupert Stone reports.