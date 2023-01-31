World Share

What is the real cost of redeveloping Dharavi?

As Asia’s richest man Adani is awarded the project to redevelop Mumbai’s biggest slum Dharavi, some say the project could be a scam. Dharavi is set for a 2.4 billion dollar re-development. But the Indian conglomerate is accused of fraud and residents say they haven't been consulted. So is the project dead in the water before it's even begun? Guests: Preeti Sharma Menon Mumbai President of Aam Aadmi Party Krishna Pujari Founder of Reality Tours and Travel Matias Echanove Urbanologist and Co-creator of the Urbz Collective