Nationwide protests are being held on support for Tyre Nichols
Harrowing video footage of the arrest of a 28-year-old African American man, was released by police in Memphis on Friday... It shows 5 police officers viciously assaulting Tyre Nichols at a traffic stop - pepper spraying and hitting and kicking him repeatedly. It's reminiscent of incidents in the past. Most recently George Floyd in 2020, the man who police killed by kneeling on his neck for over 8 minutes. The Nichols-police encounter, described by many as savage and inhumane has sparked nationwide protests calling for urgent reforms to the police service, and demanding all parties involved be held accountable. Stefan Bradley is a professor of Black Studies and History at Amherst College in Massachusetts. He explains whether the fact that the police officers involved are Black affects the debate on police brutality.
January 29, 2023
