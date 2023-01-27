POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police block roads and force their way into main airport
Police block roads and force their way into main airport
Haitian police officers blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of fellow officers by armed gangs. Prime Minister Ariel Henry was temporarily stuck at the airport as he was arriving from a trip in Argentina. Violence in the Caribbean nation is escalating as it's been gripped by gang wars and political chaos after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Political commentator and journalist Kim Ives joined us now from Brooklyn, New York. #haiti #violence #airport
January 27, 2023
