Nigeria's Presidential Race: Candidates Battle for Votes and Solutions
05:49
World
With less than a month to before Nigeria's presidential election, 18 candidates are in full campaign mode, trying to convince 93 million registered voters they're the best person for the job. Whoever wins on February the 25th will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and will have a daunting task. The challenges include chronic insecurity, huge government debt, as well as the fragile economy. Former Governor, Anambra State. LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi is talking about the problems of Nigeria , security, weak leadership, corruption... He argues that "when people of competence, character, commitment, and compassion take over leadership and pursue their mission and task with the seriousness required, a New Nigeria characterised by peace, unity, prosperity, inclusiveness will be achieved and sustained."
January 27, 2023
