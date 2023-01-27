POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia fires missiles on Ukraine after US and Germany pledged sending Ukraine modern tanks
05:20
World
Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine, killed at least 11 people and injured 11 more. The strikes followed a series of overnight drone attacks, coming after the US and Germany pledged to send Ukraine modern battle tanks. Andrew Korybko is a Moscow-based political analyst and an expert council member with the Institute of Strategic Studies and Predictions -- at the People's Friendship University of Russia. He joins us now from Moscow.
January 27, 2023
