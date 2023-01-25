World Share

Under increasing pressure on Germany, Berlin decides to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Russia has labelled the proposal by Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine as a "blatant provocation" and has expressed anger towards it. The US and Germany are reportedly close to announcing the delivery of these tanks, which would be the most powerful weapons sent to Ukraine since Russia's aggression. Let's get some analysis now from Alexey Muraviev. He's an Associate Professor of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University, and joins us from Perth, Australia.