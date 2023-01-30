POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How far-reaching is the European Parliament corruption scandal?
26:00
World
How far-reaching is the European Parliament corruption scandal?
The European Union has been shaken up by a corruption scandal. Senior MEPs are alleged to have taken cash from foreign countries, and in return, they’re accused of peddling influence on behalf of their donors. As a result, four people are under arrest, others are under investigation, and the impact could be far-reaching. Guests: Peter Wilding Former Adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron Youcef Bouandel International Affairs Professor at Qatar University Costantino Grasso International Anti-Corruption Expert for the Council of Europe
January 30, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?