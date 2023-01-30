World Share

How far-reaching is the European Parliament corruption scandal?

The European Union has been shaken up by a corruption scandal. Senior MEPs are alleged to have taken cash from foreign countries, and in return, they’re accused of peddling influence on behalf of their donors. As a result, four people are under arrest, others are under investigation, and the impact could be far-reaching. Guests: Peter Wilding Former Adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron Youcef Bouandel International Affairs Professor at Qatar University Costantino Grasso International Anti-Corruption Expert for the Council of Europe