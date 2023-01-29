POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel to strengthen illegal settlements on occupied West Bank
Israel to strengthen illegal settlements on occupied West Bank
The Israeli government says it's made a series of decisions it says are meant 'to fight terrorism and exact a price' from what it calls terrorists and their supporters. The new measures include making it easier for Israeli's to carry guns. It follows a wave of deadly violence that has gripped the region with Israel caryring out raids in the occuppied Palestinian territories and Palestinians attacking Israeli settlers in the past week. Sumeyye Ceylan has more.
January 29, 2023
