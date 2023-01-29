World Share

South Korea hosts NATO's Stoltenberg, US' defence secretary

South Korea is continuing a shift towards its alliances with the West, by hosting NATO's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol believes the country's interests lie in strengthening these relations, as NATO and Washington offer a counterbalance to the ongoing security challenges posed by China and North Korea. Frank Smith reports.