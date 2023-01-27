POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: Climate-related disasters caused 24M internal displacement
02:46
World
UN: Climate-related disasters caused 24M internal displacement
A United Nations report has found that climate-related disasters caused the internal displacement of almost 24 million people in 2021. It says many many others had to move abroad. The report notes that climate disasters are also one of the main causes of human trafficking. Steven Galster is International Chair of Freeland, an NGO campaigning against wildlife and human trafficking. He joined us from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. #humantrafficking #UN #climatedisasters
January 27, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?