Africa Matters: South Africa Energy Crisis
24:31
World
Persistent power cuts in South Africa are leaving millions unplugged from the national grid for hours every day. So what does this mean for Africa's most industrialised country? The managing director of Reputation 1st, Tshepo Matseba, tells us the government appears divided on how it should deal with the energy crisis. And six months on, we find out how Zimbabweans are adjusting to the gold coins introduced in July last year to curb hyperinflation and protect their savings. And we feature a young Ugandan entrepreneur who is polishing the 'Made in Uganda' brand by making eco-friendly shoe brushes from cow tails. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #africamatters
January 28, 2023
