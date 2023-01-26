POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban says extreme cold has killed more than 150 people
03:06
World
Taliban says extreme cold has killed more than 150 people
Heavy snow and freezing weather is sweeping across Afghanistan where officials say it's caused more than 150 deaths. The UN says the weather is worsening the country's humanitarian crisis. And it has warned an unparalled number of people are now facing famine due to the conditions. Wajiha Timori is a Lawyer and humanitarian Activist. She joined us to discuss the details from Berlin. #Afghanistan #snow #coldestwinter
January 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?