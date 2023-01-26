POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will Europe cope with the latest strikes?
26:45
World
How will Europe cope with the latest strikes?
Europe, millions of people are heading into the streets to voice their discontent as workers demand higher pay and better working conditions. Inflation is rising, and living standards are falling across the continent. What impact will the strikes have on European economies? Guests: John Howarth Director at Politics Without Borders Think Tank Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French columnist for Telegraph Amanda Lennon Employment Lawyer and HR Director at Spencer West
January 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?