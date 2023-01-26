POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia launches waves of missiles after drone attacks
Russia launches waves of missiles after drone attacks
Ukraine is also concerned about a predicted Russian offensive in the spring and is urging for a large amount of tanks quickly. The West's most aggressive weaponry is headed to, Ukraine 11 months after Russia's attack began. Leopard tanks pledged by Germany will arrive in "late March, early April", according to its Defence Minister. Elena Sokova is the Executive Director at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation. She joined us to discuss the details. #russia #ukraine #Leopardtanks
January 26, 2023
