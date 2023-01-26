POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Germany’s new defence minister up to the job?
25:50
World
Is Germany’s new defence minister up to the job?
Germany’s new defence minister has little military or ministerial experience, and takes up the job at a historic crunch point. Boris Pistorius has already overseen a decision which has seen Germany relent and agree to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. But can he survive in such a toxic job in the long term? GUESTS: Alim Baluch Lecturer in German Politics and Society at University of Bath Domitilla Sagramoso Senior Lecturer at King's College London Glen Grant Military analyst at the Baltic Security Foundation Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?