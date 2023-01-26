World Share

Is Germany’s new defence minister up to the job?

Germany's new defence minister has little military or ministerial experience, and takes up the job at a historic crunch point. Boris Pistorius has already overseen a decision which has seen Germany relent and agree to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. But can he survive in such a toxic job in the long term? GUESTS: Alim Baluch Lecturer in German Politics and Society at University of Bath Domitilla Sagramoso Senior Lecturer at King's College London Glen Grant Military analyst at the Baltic Security Foundation