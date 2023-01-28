What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Israeli police say dozens arrested after attack at a synagogue

Two people have been wounded in a gun attack in occupied East Jerusalem. Police say the attacker was a 13-year old. His family disputes the claim. The shooting on Saturday took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan near the historic Old City. It comes a day after a man opened fire near a Synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem killing seven people and leaving around a dozen injured.