January 28, 2023
02:22
02:22
Israeli police say dozens arrested after attack at a synagogue
Two people have been wounded in a gun attack in occupied East Jerusalem. Police say the attacker was a 13-year old. His family disputes the claim. The shooting on Saturday took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan near the historic Old City. It comes a day after a man opened fire near a Synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem killing seven people and leaving around a dozen injured.
