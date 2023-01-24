POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is China expanding its military influence in South America?
China could be on track to build a naval base in Argentina, a step that could change the balance of power in the region. As reports of the latest move emerge, we'll ask if a still-enforced 1980s UK arms embargo has pushed Argentina toward the east. Guests: Lawrence Wilkerson Retired United States Army Colonel Afzal Ashraf International Security Specialist at Loughborough University Stuart Crawford Defence Analyst and Journalist
January 24, 2023
