Judge resumes Beirut blast probe after more than a year

The judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port explosion has reopened the case after it was paused for more than a year. Some of Lebanon’s top former officials have now been charged in connection with the explosion that killed 220 people and made thousands homeless. Relatives of the victims say the resumption of the investigation has given them a glimmer of hope. Ahmad al Shehabi has the story.