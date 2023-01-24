POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Poland formally requests Germany's permission to send tanks
01:29
World
Poland formally requests Germany's permission to send tanks
Poland has formally submitted a request to export German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine - in a move that raises the pressure on Berlin. The Polish prime minister has accused Germany of delaying and dodging over its hesitancy to send the tanks itself. Berlin says a decision about supplying the tanks will be made soon. Meanwhile in Kiev, several Ukrainian politicians and officials have been forced to resign over a growing corruption scandal. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
January 24, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?