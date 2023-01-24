World Share

Serbia Slams Russia Over Wagner Group Recruitment Ads

Outrage is growing in Serbia and around the world after a video surfaced, appearing to show Serbian volunteers training to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. The Wagner Group, a shadowy private security company that has ties to the Kremlin, made the Serbian-language videos, where it called on people to fight. The clips were aired on Russian state media this month. Serbian President reacted angrily, urging Moscow to stop the calls immediately. Aleksandar Vucic called it a violation of Serbian law, which once again shows the complexity of Russia-Serbia relations.