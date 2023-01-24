POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The world's richest took more than half of all new wealth since 2020
05:11
BizTech
The world's richest took more than half of all new wealth since 2020
British charity organisation Oxfam says the world's richest people have grabbed nearly twice as much wealth as the rest of the global population put together over the past two years. Didem Demircan is the Coordinator at KEDV, the Foundation for Support of Women's Work. She gave us an insight into the decades of unfair tax cuts for the super-rich and corporations that have fueled inequality, with the poorest people in many countries paying higher prices. #Oxfam #RichestPeople #GlobalWealth
January 24, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?