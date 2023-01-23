World Share

Israel's new far-right coalition plagued by internal crises

It has been almost a month since Israel's most extreme far-right government was sworn in, but the coalition is marred by political turmoil that it has so far failed to resolve. As thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the government's proposed legal reforms, Netanyahu had to fire his interior minister, who had been found guilty of tax fraud last year. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more on the crisis.