What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Poland says it seeks German permission to send tanks to Ukraine

Berlin is under increasing diplomatic pressure to let allies send German-built Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Kyiv says it needs armoured vehicles to defeat Russia. But Germany has been hesitant to green-light the move. Now Poland has pledged to send the tanks with or without Berlin's permission - and Germany's foreign minister says they won't stand in the way. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.