Experts fear virus will spread as millions travel for Chinese new year
02:13
World
Experts fear virus will spread as millions travel for Chinese new year
Travel over the lunar new year could create the perfect storm for the continued spread of Covid-19 in China. For millions of people, this will be the first time they have been able to see their families since the start of the pandemic. But, as Rupert Stone reports, the mass movement of people could further spread the virus to poorly-prepared rural areas. #china #newyear #pandemic
January 21, 2023
