POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thunberg accuses energy firms of throwing people 'under the bus'
01:50
World
Thunberg accuses energy firms of throwing people 'under the bus'
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attended the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. She launched a fierce broadside against those attending the annual gathering saying they were the ones causing the climate change crisis. She and her fellow activists presented a Cease and Desist notice demanding heads of energy companies stop extracting fossil fuels. She said their corporate greed was throwing people under a bus for their own gain. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
January 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?