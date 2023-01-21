World Share

Far-right leader burns a copy of Quran outside Turkish embassy

Türkiye has cancelled the Swedish Defence Minister's upcoming visit to Ankara following Swedish authorities giving permission for a far-right political leader to burn a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday. This latest sparked outrage in Türkiye and around the world putting Europe's Islamophobia problem in the spotlight once again. Obaida Hitto has more.