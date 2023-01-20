POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Western allies meet on Ukraine after fresh arms pledge
02:36
World
Western allies meet on Ukraine after fresh arms pledge
Ukraine may have to wait a little longer to get its hands on German-made tanks. That was the conclusion of a meeting of 54 allied countries in Germany on Friday. The Contact Group in support of Ukraine was meeting to pledge more weapons and supplies, but Ukraine desperately wants tanks to repel future Russian offensives and retake occupied territory. Germany, which controls export licenses for the Leopard tank, is hesitating and wants more time. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
January 20, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?